Lucknow, Jul 3 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the development of an integrated city bus terminal and commercial zone at Vrindavan Yojna in Lucknow.

Vrindavan Yojana is a newly developing residential neighbourhood that lies towards the south of Lucknow and is mostly preferred by the service class community. The area houses multiple high-rises, wide roads and shopping marts but lacks traditional public transport systems.

According to a press statement, this transformative project, spanning approximately 28,56,728 square metres (7.06 acres), will be designed to enhance urban mobility, alleviate traffic congestion and provide modern, citizen-friendly amenities while fostering sustainable revenue generation through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

"This initiative will significantly facilitate the citizens of Lucknow by offering efficient, organised and accessible public transport infrastructure," said the statement.

The project, set to be developed on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis, will see the land being leased to a private developer for 60 years, it added.

The site, procured by the Directorate of Urban Transport from Awas Vikas Parishad for Rs 150 crore, is currently utilised for opportunity charging and parking of buses.

The bus-cum-maintenance depot will streamline operations for the city's 141 electric buses and 52 CNG buses, with plans to accommodate an additional 150 electric buses, ensuring eco-friendly and efficient public transport.

The Integrated City Bus Terminal is expected to transform Lucknow's public transport landscape by offering organised bus operations and state-of-the-art amenities.

The project, with an estimated development cost of Rs 380 crore (excluding land), allocates Rs 105 crore for the bus terminal and Rs 275 crore for commercial and public utility spaces.

Facilities will include a passenger waiting area, waiting hall AC, enquiry counter and booking counter and reservation, cloak room-cum-parcel room, kiosks, eateries, food stall, public convenience (separate for gents and ladies) with urinals and water closet, water ATM, medical aid room, creche, bank, ATM, police booth and security control room, and other public utilities along with commercial utilities.

"This project is a landmark decision for Lucknow's urban infrastructure," said Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department.

"It addresses the pressing need for an organised bus terminal-cum-maintenance depot while creating a sustainable model for urban mobility and economic growth. With 141 electric buses and 52 CNG buses already operational, and further addition of electric buses as per requirement, this terminal will significantly enhance accessibility and convenience for citizens, reflecting the Uttar Pradesh government's commitment to modernising public transport," he added.

Under the PPP model, the selected private developer will be responsible for designing the project, securing necessary clearances, financing the construction, and completing the bus terminal within 36 months and commercial spaces within 60 months.

The developer will also operate and maintain the facility according to the prescribed standards before transferring all assets back to the government at the end of the 60-year lease, the statement said.

The developer will be chosen through a transparent competitive bidding process, with the Highest Annual Concession Fee (ACF) as the bidding criterion, it added.

The project will generate revenue through the highest annual concession fee (ACF) offered by the selected developer, increasing by 10 per cent every three years, alongside earnings from commercial spaces, ensuring long-term financial sustainability, according to the statement.

The Urban Development Department emphasised that this project will not only address immediate transportation needs but also set a precedent for future infrastructure projects in UP.

"With construction set to begin soon, Lucknow's citizens can look forward to a modern, efficient and commuter-friendly bus terminal that will redefine public transport in the city," the department said.

