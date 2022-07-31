Gorakhpur, Jul 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising Nimit Singh of Gorakhpur, who is working in the field of honey and bee wax production.

In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Respected Prime Minister today in his @mannkibaat (programme) has praised the perseverance ('lagansheeltaa') of Nimit Singh from Gorakhpur, working in the field of honey and wax production. Nimit's efforts will motivate innumerable youth for self-employment and job creation. Thank you Prime Minister!"

Also Read | Jharkhand MLA Kumar Jaimangal Claims He Too Was Asked To Meet Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma To Topple JMM-Congress Government.

Nimit, a native of Gorakhpur's Divya Nagar colony, works in the field of honey production in Barabanki.

According to Nimit, after completing his BTech in mechanical engineering in 2014 from Annamalai University, his father Dr K N Singh suggested him for apiculture.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs Wife Over 'Tasteless Kebabs' in Bannerghatta, Later Hangs Self From Tree.

Nimit attained basic knowledge of apiculture after visiting at least half a dozen states, including Sikkim, Kolkata, and Jharkhand.

In 2016, he started honey production with 50 boxes and used to sell his product at various public places in Lucknow.

Nimit said that after getting a good response for his products, in 2018 he extended his startup with Rs 10 lakh loan under 'Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana' and also developed a lab in Chinhat in which quality and medicinal properties of honey is tested.

Recently, he has taken a loan of Rs 15 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme.

In Chainpurwa village of Barabanki, Nimit's startup has given employment to about 115 families in bee wax production while 700 people have got employment in production and marketing of honey.

His startup's annual turnover is now Rs 2 crore. "So far, I have associated 500 farmers and gave them free training," Nimit said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)