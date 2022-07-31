Bengaluru, July 31: A 48-year-old man hanged himself in his house near Bannerghatta on Wednesday, a day after he stabbed his wife for allegedly preparing ‘tasteless’ chicken kebab.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh M and his wife Shalini (42). The couple, who hails from Kodagu, had come to the city a few years ago and have two kids, reported TOI.

The police said that the couple works in different garment factories in Bommanahalli and after returning home Suresh asked Shalini to prepare Kebab as he wanted to have drinks at home. After tasting the Kebab, he complained that it was not fried properly. They started an argument and in a fit of rage Suresh allegedly attacked her with an iron rod and slashed her hands with a kitchen knife. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Kills 26-Year-Old Over Suspicion of Affair With Wife; Arrested by Thane Police

Shalini started screaming for help. The neighbours rushed to her rescue and shifted her to a nearby private hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the accused - Suresh ran away from the house as he had a fear of being thrashed. Gujarat Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Over His Love For Her Sister in Rajkot; Arrested

The hospital staff alerted Bannerghatta police for medico legal case and the police started searching for Suresh who was found hanging from a branch of a tree in a vacant site. The body was shifted for the postmortem and the matter is being investigated.

