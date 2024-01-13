Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): To beautify the entire state of Uttar Pradesh before the Pran Pratishtha programme of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised the significance of cleanliness.

While addressing the village heads and panchayat representatives via video conferencing on Saturday, he referred to cleanliness as a divine endeavour. He stressed the importance of sending a positive message nationwide by actively participating in the special cleanliness campaign.

CM Yogi declared January 22 as a national festival, marking the celebration of Lord Ram taking his seat in the new, grand and divine temple after a 500-year wait. Emphasising that this celebration extends beyond Ayodhya, he urged every village, house, and individual to join the unprecedented festivities.

CM Yogi also urged people to celebrate Deepotsav in every home and temple on Shri Ramotsav, recommending the recitation of Ramnam Sankirtan in homes, temples, and public spaces. He also suggested celebrating Deepotsav at Amrit Sarovars (ponds) in the village, highlighting the potential role of chiefs and all rural public representatives in contributing to the grand occasion.

To kickstart the Shri Ram Lalla festival with enthusiasm, CM Yogi has announced a special cleanliness campaign on January 14.

Encouraging the participation of every town, village, family, and individual, he stressed the importance of cleaning and beautifully decorating Dev temples. Referring to the tragic impact of diseases like encephalitis, he highlighted the government's commitment to cleanliness and awareness as crucial measures in disease control.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "We have to stop using single-use plastic, designating the special cleanliness on January 14 as a platform for achieving this goal."

He urged village heads to conscientiously enlighten residents about the hazards of single-use plastic, fostering awareness and caution.

In addition, he also encouraged all villages to engage in a healthy competition for cleanliness, emphasising that a cleaner environment enhances the village's aesthetic appeal, augments its reputation, and garners appreciation.

Proposing a cleanliness competition on January 14, he recommended overseeing the Panchayati Raj Department to ensure effective monitoring.

Further, the Chief Minister appealed to all village heads to focus on solid and liquid waste management. Emphasising the establishment of manure pits as a crucial step, he highlighted their significant contribution to waste management in panchayats.

"Implementing a waste management system in panchayats is not only aimed at protecting the environment but also at supplying farmers with valuable compost," he stated.

Encouraging the development of Amrit Sarovars, CM Yogi said that it serves as a model for sustainable practices, contributing to the state's overall cleanliness and environmental well-being.

Extending his best wishes to people for Makar Sankranti and the upcoming festivals, the Chief Minister urged them to actively participate in the Shri Ramlala Pran Pratishtha ceremony, ensuring an unprecedented celebration extending to the village level. (ANI)

