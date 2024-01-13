Gangtok, January 13: At least three people were killed and one was critically injured after their vehicle fell into a gorge in Sikkim's Namchi district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place when the vehicle was going towards Neeya village from Yangang town on Friday night, a police officer said.

"The vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Zero Dara area near Neeya village. Four people were travelling in the vehicle. Of them, three persons, locals of Yangang, lost their lives, while the fourth person is critically injured and is undergoing treatment at STNM Hospital," he said. Sikkim Road Accident: School Bus Carrying 26 Students Overturns at Singbel in Makha, 23 Injured.

The deceased were identified as Lakpa Sherpa (45), Sonam Sherpa (50) and Palden Sherpa (16), the officer said. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, he added.

