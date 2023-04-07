Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief after three people lost their lives in a road accident in the Bahraich district.

Three people on the same bike were run over by a truck near Manpurwa village on the Bahraich-Sitapur road on Thursday evening.

Wishing peace to the departed souls, the Chief Minister expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

The Chief Minister also directed the district administration officials to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment.

The CM also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. (ANI)

