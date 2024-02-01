Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the renovation work of Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon Hall at the Vidhan Bhavan.

The event unfolded as the Chief Minister immersed himself in the spiritual and cultural legacy of Uttar Pradesh, vividly portrayed through state-of-the-art LED displays.

The compelling narrative included highlights such as the newly constructed Shri Ram Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Lok Bhavan, Vidhan Bhavan, and the grandeur of events like Deepotsav on LED.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana informed CM Yogi about the additional distinctive features of this significant venue.

CM Yogi was accompanied by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Women Welfare and Child Development Nutrition Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, and several MLAs at the event. (ANI)

