Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI): After reports of religious conversion of deaf kids at the Noida Deaf Society, its founder Ruma Roka on Wednesday said that they were cooperating with Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and have provided them with details of all the students.

"In the last 16 years, we have never got any negative comments against the organisation. But the last 2-3 days events have worried us. Our selfless work has been questioned. We are cooperating with Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), have provided them with details of all the students. Some of the names which came have been our students in past. We have given all the details to the ATS police," said Ruma Roka.

She further defended the organisation and stated that it doesn't give religious lessons and only provides professional training to children. "We started this organisation in 2005 with a single aim to provide education to deaf kids and adults, so that kids can become capable and can get employments," she added.

Earlier on June 22, Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested two persons for involvement in the religious conversion of people, students.

According to the police, the accused used to create hatred among people towards their native religion and converted them.

The accused persons used to lure people to convert on the pretext of getting them jobs and money, said the police.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed investigating agencies to go into the depth of religious conversion cases.

"Those who are involved in these cases should be detained under National Security Act (NSA) & their property should be seized. A team of Special Task Force (STF) busted a gang that illegally converted religion of 1000 people," the CMO said. (ANI)

