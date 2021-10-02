Lucknow, Oct 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on Saturday on the occasion of their birth anniversaries, and also garlanded the statues of the iconic personalities.

A programme was also organised at the Raj Bhavan here, where children presented various bhajans of the Father of the Nation.

Throwing light on the lives of Gandhi and Shastri, the Governor said, "The lives of both the great personalities were dedicated to service to the nation. On this day, we should take a pledge to work in the interest of the Nation with a feeling of sacrifice and dedication. Gandhiji had motivated the common public about cleanliness."

The Governor in an appeal to the staff of Raj Bhavan told them to dedicate every Friday for taking up cleanliness activities in any nearby area, a statement issued by Raj Bhavan said.

"Gandhiji worked for truth, non-violence, service, self-reliance, cleanliness and education. Gandhiji was of the view that, a person who makes an effort to remove the pain of others, can be called a human being in true sense," she said urging the public to lay emphasis on 'cleanliness of the mind'.

If you do not bring polluted thoughts into the mind, positive thoughts will come, she said.

After this, the UP Governor paid floral tributes at the statue of Gandhi at GPO Park in the state capital.

From there, she went to Gandhi Ashram, and operated a 'charkha', the statement said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also spun the 'charkha' at the Gandhi Ashram.

