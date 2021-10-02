New Delhi, October 2: The National Testing Agency has opened the window for the second phase of registration for NEET 2021 (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2021) and correction window for first phase on October 1. The last date for the same is October 10, 2021 till 11:50 pm. It should be noted that the candidates do not have to pay any additional information to fill the second set of information. Aspirants can visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in for further information. DU First Cut-Off List 2021: Delhi University Announces First Cut-Off List for UG Admissions; SRCC, Hindu, Ramjas Set 100% Cut-off.

According to the official notification released by the NTA in this regard, candidates may edit the fields of the First Phase including gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category, and educational details for Class XI and XII during this period. It should be noted that only those candidates who have been registered successfully and paid the required examination fee online can fill the information in second phase. UGC NET December 2020, June 2021 Rescheduled, Check Revised Schedule Here.

Notably, candidature of the candidates who fail to fill the information information of the Second Phase will be cancelled. In case of any discrepancies or queries, candidates can contact the NTA help desk. The official notification says, "In case any candidate faces difficulty in filling up the Second set of information of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 201, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2021 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).