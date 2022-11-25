Firozabad (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state government planned to increase glass exports from Firozabad to Rs 5,000 crore from Rs 1,000 crore at present.

"We need to make the packaging and design attractive to increase exports of glass bangles and artefacts, which have already got global recognition," Adityanath said while addressing the 'Prabuddhajan Sammelan' here.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 248 development projects worth Rs 269 crore.

"Whenever I have to gift something to a foreign guest, I often order it from Firozabad," Adityanath said.

The chief minister also distributed keys, citations and cheques to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

He said Uttar Pradesh had embarked on a new journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state had been recognised as the "new UP of new India".

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said Firozabad, despite being traditionally famous for its glass products and potatoes, became a victim of politics and was forgotten.

But the double-engine government (of the BJP in the Centre and the state) committed to reviving its traditional industries, he said.

