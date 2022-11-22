Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): A forty-year-old YouTuber was left with critical injuries after unknown miscreants shot at him in Lucknow, said police.

The incident took place on Monday.

Also Read | 3rd T20I: #NewZealand Captain Tim Southee Wins Toss, Opts to Bat Vs #India in Napier. … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The Youtube channel reporter has been identified as Shahid.

"Shahid sustained critical injuries after he was shot at by unidentified criminals on picnic spot road falling under Indira Nagar police station jurisdiction in Lucknow," Lucknow deputy commissioner of Police (North), Qasim Abidi said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Inter-Faith Couple Apply for Marriage in Dakshina Kannada, Hindu Groups Suspect 'Love Jihad'.

The police took him for treatment at Lohia hospital, he added.

Later, he was shifted to the trauma centre as his condition was critical.

"Police and forensic teams reached the spot. The police are trying to ascertain who are the assailants, why they fired at Shahid and how many bullets were fired at him," he added.

As per reports, at least three bullets hit Shahid on different parts of his body, the police said adding that one bullet hit his head, the other on his neck and the third on his chest.

The police suspect old enmity behind the attack.

"He had gone to Chandan village for some work. He was shot at when he was returning from the village," Shahid's brother said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections at the concerned Indira Nagar police station in this regard.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)