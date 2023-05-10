Jalaun (UP), May 10 (PTI) A constable was shot dead in Orai area here on Wednesday while he was chasing some suspicious persons on a bike, police said.

Bhedjeet Singh, who was posted at a highway police outpost, tried to stop a motorbike. When the bike riders did not stop he chased them, Superintendent of Police, Iraj Raja said.

Also Read | Imran Khan Arrested: Pakistani Woman Shares 'Grievance' With Delhi Police on Twitter, Cops Say 'No Jurisdiction'.

During the chase, they opened fire killing the constable on the spot, the police officer said.

Senior police officials and a forensic team have reached the spot and attempts are on to nab the accused, Raja added.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Polling Today: People of State Have Decided To Choose Welfare-Oriented Government, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)