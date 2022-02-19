Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Ahead of the polling for the third phase for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that relatives of one of the convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case were seen with the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on the campaign trail.

Addressing a public rally in Pilibhit, Chief Minister said, "You can imagine... Nayi hawa hai, wahi SP hai, SP ka haath, aatankwadiyon ke saath (there's a new wave, but the SP is the same; hands of the SP are with terrorists). This has been proven once again."

Adityanath said that an Ahmedabad court on Friday had pronounced the quantum of sentence for 38 terrorists in the 2008 serial blast case. "Capital punishment and life imprisonment were awarded. They included some terrorists from UP too. The family members of one of them were seen with the SP chief, asking for votes for the party," he added.

Further attacking the SP, Adityanath charged that during previous governments' rule "anndata (grain growers) used to die by suicide, and the poor used to die of starvation".

"There was jungle raj, and criminals overpowered the authority. Police stations were run by history-sheeters, and businesses were destroyed, youth was unemployed," he added.

The Chief Minister assured that Pilibhit will be getting a medical college.

Polling for the third phase of the elections will be held in 59 Assembly seats in 16 districts of the state tomorrow.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

