Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, who inaugurated the new party office in Azamgarh on Thursday took a dig at the BJP, saying that whenever elections are held in Bihar, there are some parties who attempt to distract the public by speaking against reservation, the Constitution, socialism, and secularism.

In a public address after the inauguration of the new office, Yadav said, "Whenever there are elections in Bihar, they start speaking against reservation, the Constitution, socialism, and secularism. The truth is, they are afraid to speak directly against the reservation because they fear losing votes. So instead, they attack socialism and secularism indirectly."

Yadav alleged that the BJP had abandoned its original principles, saying that the party that had once officially resolved to follow a socialist and secular path, but has now forgotten that commitment.

"If you've read history, you would know that when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was formed and held its first session, they decided their party would follow a socialist and secular path. That was their official resolution at the time. But today, they have forgotten that," Yadav said.

He said people have now become aware of the importance of the caste census, as they know it will help them get their rights.

"They are trying to distract people, and debates start in the country because people have become aware of the caste census. They understand that the caste census can help them get their rights," he said.

Yadav added that the Samajwadi Party is committed to following the path of social justice, as shown by leaders like Dr Ambedkar, Dr Lohia, and Netaji.

"That's why the Samajwadi Party has passed a resolution to follow the path of social justice, the same path shown by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Netaji, and all our socialist leaders. Their dream was to ensure equality and justice for everyone in society, and we are committed to fulfilling that dream," he said. (ANI)

