Lucknow, (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has approved the topographical survey of PM Mitra Mega Textile and Apparel Park, which will be constructed in Attari village of Mall block of Malihabad in Lucknow. The responsibility for the survey has been given to the Uttar Pradesh Small Industries Corporation Limited (UPSIC).

Additionally, the District Magistrate of Lucknow and Hardoi has set up a team from the Revenue Department to measure and topographically survey the land for Textile Park. The park is planned to be built on a total of 1,000 acres of land, with 903.07 acres falling in the Lucknow district and 259.09 acres falling in the Hardoi district.

Also Read | 'Earliest Animal' Fossil of Indian Dickinsonia in Bhimbetka Turns Out To Be Left-Over Impression of Beehive.

The survey will be completed in 20 days.

After receiving the government's go-ahead, the Mega Textile and Apparel Park survey began. The revenue teams from UPSIC, as well as the District Magistrates of Lucknow and Hardoi, will submit their survey report to the government within 20 days.

Also Read | 2,000 Tourists Stuck in Sikkim Due to Road Blockade Following Incessant Rainfall and Inclement Weather.

At the same time, the draft prepared for the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) constituted for implementing the Textile Park has been sent to the Textile Ministry of the Government of India for approval. For this, Rs 10 crore (paid-up capital) has been arranged, of which 51% will come from the government of Uttar Pradesh and 49% from the Government of India. The development of the park will be carried out through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Simultaneously, work is underway for the Master Plan, Project Estimate and Bidding Documents (RFQ, RFP, and Development Agreement). At the same time, documents related to the draft bid have been prepared for the selection of the master developer of the park. Interested firms will have to submit their proposals by June 24. It is estimated that the construction of the textile park will require an expenditure of Rs 1,200 crore.

Special attention is also being given to the environmental aspect of the textile park. An agency will be selected to prepare a report on the environmental impact caused by the establishment of the industry. The Request for Proposal (RFP) has been prepared for the selection of this agency, and soon a bid will be published to invite applications.

In addition, a 4-lane road will also be constructed to connect the park with the infrastructure. Efforts are also being made to establish coordination with the relevant departments to ensure a dedicated supply of water and electricity to the park. It is notable that a total of 73 investment proposals were received for the Textile and Apparel Park in UPGIS-23, with investors proposing to invest Rs 2483.85 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)