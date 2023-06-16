Gangtok, June 16: Over 2,000 domestic and foreign tourists were stranded in North Sikkim due to a road blockade following incessant rainfall since Thursday, officials said.

The road from North Sikkim district headquarters Mangan to Chungthang has been blocked at Pegong Supply Khola, disrupting vehicular traffic, the officials said. Sikkim Floods: Flash Flood Hits North District, Submerges National Highway 10 at Pegong (Watch Video).

Video: Road Closed Due to Incessant Rain in Sikkim

Road closed at Toong North Sikkim pic.twitter.com/T5GUM7qAcV — I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) June 16, 2023

As a result, 1,975 domestic and 36 foreign tourists were stranded at hotels in Lachen and Lachung areas – considered gateways to various places with scenic beauty. Of the foreign tourists, 23 are from Bangladesh, 10 from the US and three from Singapore. Assam Flood Woes: 29,000 People in Six Districts, 25 Villages Affected by Floods Due to Incessant Rain (Watch Video).

As many as 345 four-wheelers and 11 motorbikes were also stuck at various places in North Sikkim, the officials said. The road clearance works will begin once the rain stops, they added.

