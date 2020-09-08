Noida (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by the chairman of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, following which the accused was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the accused's car last Friday in the Ecotech 3 police station area, they said.

"The complainant had met with the 35-year-old chairman of the school recently because she needed a transfer certificate (TC) for her younger brother, a Class 8 student," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla said.

"After that, the chairman called her on Friday on the pretext of the TC but instead forced himself on her," Shukla added.

She said an FIR was lodged immediately in the case and further proceedings are underway.

