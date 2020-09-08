Srinagar, September 8: High speed mobile internet services, allowed last month in Ganderbal district of North Kashmir and Udhampur district of Jammu region, will continue till September-end on trial basis. In other parts of J&K, the internet usage speed would be restricted to 2G. The curb has been imposed to prevent misuse of internet by militants and elements across the border. Jammu and Kashmir: Three Militant Associates of LeT Arrested in Bandipora.

"High-speed mobile data postpaid services in Ganderbal and Udhampur to continue till 30th September. In rest of the districts, the internet speed continues to be restricted to 2G only," said an order issued by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

High speed mobile internet was snapped in Jammu & Kashmir in August last year, a day before the abrogation of Article 370. Since then, the internet speed has been curtailed, with the government citing it as a necessary measure to prevent anti-social elements and Pakistan-based propagandists from stoking unrest.

A clutch of petitions before the Supreme Court of India have sought the resumption of high speed internet, claiming that its denial is violating the fundamental rights of J&K residents. The petitioners also pointed the difficulties being faced by students, trade groups and business establishments based in the frontier union territory.

