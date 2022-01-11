New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) US Climate Envoy John Kerry is likely to visit the country soon to take forward the India-US Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue, officials said on Tuesday.

While some officials said the visit should take place by the end of this month depending on the Covid situation, others said there is no final fix on the dates so far.

After a telephonic conversation with Kerry on Monday, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had said both the countries have agreed to take forward the climate dialogue launched in September last year.

The minister had informed through social media that he had a productive talk with Kerry and that India is on track to achieve the Paris Accord and COP 26 commitments in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's LIFE mantra.

At the United Nations' COP 26 held in Glasgow last year, Modi gave a mantra "LIFE-Lifestyle for Environment" for sustainable development through sustainable lifestyle.

"The world today admits that lifestyle has a major role in climate change. I propose a one-word movement before all of you. This word is LIFE which means Lifestyle for Environment. Today, it's needed that all of us come together and take forward LIFE as a movement," he had said at the Summit.

The India-US Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue was formally launched by Yadav and Kerry in the capital in September last year.

Yadav had said the dialogue will not only strengthen India-US bilateral cooperation on climate and environment but will also help in demonstrating how the world can align swift climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development taking into account national circumstances and sustainable development priorities.

