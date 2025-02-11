India News | Uttar Pradesh: Blaze Breaks out at Electronics Shop in Ghazipur

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): A fire broke out in an electronics shop in Sector 8, under the Ghazipur police station limits in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

According to Fire Officer Sushil Kumar, firefighting operations are underway, with three fire tenders deployed to douse the blaze.

"This is an electronics shop. LED, TV, and refrigerator are sold here. All of them were burned in the fire. The fire is being doused now. We will ascertain the cause of the fire. Three fire tenders are here," Kumar told ANI.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

