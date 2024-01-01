Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'havan' and 'Rudrabhishek' in Gorakhnath temple, Gorakhpur on New Year morning.

CM Yogi started the first day of the new year with the consecration (Rudrabhishek) and havan rituals of Devadhidev Mahadev, also worshipped by Lord Shri Ram. During this, he prayed to Lord Bholenath for happiness, prosperity and peace in the lives of all the citizens.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you for the English New Year 2024," CM Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

During his visit to the Gorakhnath temple, on Monday morning, the first day of the new year, Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek as per the rituals at the Shaktipeeth located on the first floor of his residence in the temple. Learned teachers and priests completed the ritual of Rudrabhishek.

After Rudrabhishek, the Chief Minister performed Havan and Aarti amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras. After the rituals were completed as per the rituals, the Chief Minister wished the people of the state a healthy, happy, prosperous and peaceful life.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also held a Janata Darbar in the courtyard of Gorakhnath Temple and listened to the problems of the people who came to the Janata Darbar and gave instructions to the officials to solve their problems.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in Saharanpur district. Wishing peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister has instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment. Also wish for speedy recovery of the injured.

Earlier, a bus carrying devotees collided with a truck on the highway between Shri Rameshwar Temple and Kanyakumari. Three devotees including a child died in the accident. All three are residents of Saharanpur. (ANI)

