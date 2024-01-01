Sriharikota, January 1: A PSLV rocket carrying a total of 11 satellites including ISRO's X-Ray polarimeter satellite, lifted off from a spaceport here on Monday. ISRO's maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite would offer insights into celestial objects like black holes. PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission: ISRO Launches its First Black Hole Mission X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite From Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video).

PSLV Rocket Lifts Off

#WATCH | PSLV-C58 XPoSat Mission launch | ISRO launches X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) from the first launch-pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. (Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/ws6Ik0Cdll — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

The PSLV-C58 rocket, in its 60th mission, carried primary payload XPoSat and 10 other satellites to be deployed in low earth orbits.

