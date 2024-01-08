Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Ajay Kumar Mittal, a professor at Shri Shanti Swarup Agricultural Inter College, Hapur, has created a record for engraving the smallest Sri Ramcharitmanas on a single rectangular oxide-coated surface of a plain glass mirror.

The complete epic was engraved 12,585 Shlokas within 300 lines on the glass surface. India Book of Records has recognised Professor Mittal for the same.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Cops Foil Dacoity Bid at Petrol Pump in Palghar; Woman Among Six Held.

"The plate is 30.5 cm long and 16 cm wide. I have written 300 lines in a width of 16 cm. Ramcharitmanas has five rachnas, it is longer than Bhagvat Gita. I started writing from Bal Kand to Uttar Kand and accomplished it within 300 lines," said Mittal.

"Now, when Ram ji is going to enter his house on January 22 which our ancestors have sacrificed for, this is a homage from my side. I am very happy that I too contributed a little for Lord Ram."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Fire Tragedy: Teenage Girl Jumps off Building in Panic After Blaze Erupts in Sagar, Dies.

"The readers will need a high-resolution lens to read the plate engraved. It can only be read in bright light from proximity. I have also made a Ram durbar in the centre of the plate," Mittal added.

Yesterday, in a demonstration of artistic abilities and creative skills, students and artisans created a 1,000-meter Warli painting in Gujarat's Valsad, showcasing events leading up to the building of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

About 4,000 students and 200 artisans worked for six hours to create the 1,000-meter painting that will be presented as a gift to the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

Ahead of the much-awaited Ram Temple consecration ceremony, gifts and idols are being sent from all over the country to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Warli painting was created in the Dharampur area of the Valsad district. The AD Foundation and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), in collaboration with about 4,000 students from the tribal area and about 200 artisans across the country, prepared the one-kilometre painting.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)