Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Raebareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh has resigned from Congress.

Singh addressed the resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Also Read | Google Reportedly Introduces Beta of Android Games to Windows PCs.

This comes as elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: Job and Income Supporting Measures To Be Watched in Upcoming Budget.

Notably, Congress has been out of power in the state for more than 30 years.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)