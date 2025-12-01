Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday attended the International Sanskrit Conference held in Haridwar.

On this occasion, he announced the formation of a high-level commission for the promotion and development of the Sanskrit language.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said that a conference on an important theme such as "Indian Knowledge Tradition: Sanskrit's Contribution to the Development of Global Knowledge" effectively showcases the glorious roots of Indian civilisation on the world stage. Expressing gratitude to the university community, he added that during this two-day conference, scholars from India and various other countries will hold in-depth discussions on Sanskrit's rich knowledge tradition, which is an inspiring initiative.

The Chief Minister shared that the Sanskrit language has always been a source of inspiration for him, according to a release.

He studied Sanskrit up to Class 9 in school, and the verses, grammar, and sweetness of the language learned during that period still remain fresh in his memory. He said that Sanskrit is not merely a language, it is the foundation of culture, tradition, knowledge, and science, and has played a crucial role in the evolution of ancient human civilisations.

The Chief Minister noted that the roots of many world languages are connected to Sanskrit. Ancient texts such as the Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads, Ayurveda, Yoga, philosophy, mathematics, literature, science, and astronomy were all composed in Sanskrit, enriching India's intellectual heritage.

He also mentioned the growing interest shown by European scholars in Sanskrit literature during the 18th and 19th centuries. He said that universities like Takshashila, Nalanda, Vikramshila, and Vallabhi helped spread Sanskrit-based knowledge across the world, producing great scholars such as Charaka, Sushruta, Aryabhata, Bhaskara, Chanakya, Brahmagupta, and Panini. Sanskrit is not just the language of science; it also conveys messages of ethics, human values, and global harmony.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several meaningful efforts are underway to promote Sanskrit in the country. The New Education Policy places special emphasis on establishing Sanskrit as a modern and practical language.

Initiatives such as e-Sanskrit learning platforms, mobile applications, and online availability of literature are helping bring Sanskrit closer to the new generation. Citing the example of Mattur village in Karnataka, he said that Sanskrit can still serve as a daily spoken language. He also noted that the recent introduction of Sanskrit translations of Lok Sabha proceedings is an important step in this direction.

The Chief Minister added that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has been a center of Sanskrit for centuries. Granting Sanskrit the status of the second official language in the state is a tribute to this legacy. He said that the state government is consistently working to promote Sanskrit education in schools.

Highlighting major government schemes, the Chief Minister said that under the Gargi Sanskrit Girls Scholarship Scheme, girl students studying in Sanskrit schools are provided a scholarship of Rs 251 per month. Under the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar SC/ST Scholarship Scheme, SC/ST students studying Sanskrit also receive financial assistance.

Under the Sanskrit Student Talent Award Scheme, students securing top positions in High School and Intermediate examinations are awarded prizes of Rs 5,100, Rs 4,100, and Rs 3,100. Additionally, students of undergraduate and postgraduate programs at Uttarakhand Sanskrit University and Shri Raghunathkirti Central Sanskrit University are being honoured.

The Chief Minister stated that the Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy is regularly organizing various events such as the All-India Research Conference, Vedic Conference, Astrology Conference, Sanskrit Teacher Skill Development Workshops, and student competitions.

He further said that the state government has resolved to establish an Ideal Sanskrit Village in every district, which will strengthen the efforts to bring Devvani Sanskrit to every household. He added that the government is also working to enhance financial support for Sanskrit students, promote research activities, and create more employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister concluded by saying that Uttarakhand, the sacred land that nurtured the Vedas and the wisdom of ancient sages, has a responsibility to preserve and enrich Sanskrit.

He expressed confidence that one day, Sanskrit will not remain confined to rituals but will be established as a language of everyday conversation. (ANI)

