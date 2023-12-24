Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has paid tribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister said that the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a skilled administrator, politician and popular public leader, as well as a great orator, who was respected by people from all sections of society.

"For the late Vajpayee, national interest was paramount. Atal ji has been the pioneer of Uttarakhand state, he not only created the state of Uttarakhand but also prepared the basis for the development of the state," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India created its new identity in the world and moved forward strongly in the 21st century. He had the amazing ability to take everyone along. He will always be remembered for his far-reaching thinking, writings, the Pokhran nuclear test and India's victory in the Kargil war.

The Chief Minister said that the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister 'Bharat Ratna' Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being organized as Good Governance Day.

The birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee falls on December 25. He was one of the senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He is also known for his effective speaking skills. (ANI)

