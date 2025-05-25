Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised local artist from Haldwani, who gave birth to a unique art from called 'Baket' after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his story on his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'

In a post on Facebook, CM Dhami highlighted that PM mentioned Jeevan Joshi in 'Mann Ki Baat' and praised his journey to create 'Baket' while overcoming physical challenges.

"Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji mentioned the 'Baket' art of Shri Jeevan Joshi of Haldwani in the "Mann Ki Baat" program. The form that Jeevan Ji has given to the folk culture and creativity of Uttarakhand through the 'Baket' art by overcoming physical challenges is unique," Dhami said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi highlighted the story of Jeevan Joshi, who is affected by Polio. PM Modi hailed the courage of the artist who despite physical challenges he created a new art style.

"I want to tell you about a wonderful person who is an artist as well as a living inspiration. His name is - Jeevan Joshi; age 65 years. Now imagine how full of life one who has 'Jeevan' in one's name itself must be. Jeevan ji lives in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. During childhood, polio took away the strength of his legs, but polio could not snatch his courage," PM Modi said.

"Even though his walking speed slowed down, his mind kept soaring on every flight of imagination. In this flight, Jeevan ji gave birth to a unique art... he named it 'Baget'. In this, he makes beautiful art pieces from the dry bark that falls off pine trees. The very bark, which people generally consider useless - becomes a heritage as soon as it comes into Jeevan ji's hands." PM Modi added.

Praising Jeevan Joshi, PM Modi said his work is not just an art but a 'sadhna'.

"Every creation of his bears the fragrance of the soil of Uttarakhand. Sometimes it is the folk instruments of the hills, and at times it seems as if the soul of the hills has permeated that wood. Jeevan ji's work is not just art, it is a sadhana." he added," he said. (ANI)

