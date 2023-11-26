Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, on Monday.

The Chief Minister said in his message that Guru Nanak Dev Ji has given us the message of walking on the path of social harmony and peace.

Chief Minister Dhami also said that Guru Nanak ji made tireless efforts to remove discrimination, animosity and social evils from society.

He said that the message of social harmony, unity and amity given by Guru Nanak Ji is more relevant today than ever before.

The Chief Minister has also wished for happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people of the state on this auspicious occasion.

Guru Nanak Dev was the first of ten Gurus of Sikhs and is also known for having founded Sikhism.

It is one of the most significant days for the Sikhs, celebrated with utmost devotion and spiritual gatherings, along with the recitation of hymns from the 'Guru Granth Sahib', the holy scripture of the Sikhs.

The day honours the wisdom imparted by Guru Nanak Dev and promotes unity and selfless service. (ANI)

