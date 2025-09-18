Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Dehradun district administration on Thursday initiated strict action against a resort owner for illegally diverting a river near the Maldevta area, which resulted in nearly Rs 6 crore damage to government property, including a washed-out road section.

At Kisanpuri Bandawali in Maldevta, the resort owner diverted the river unlawfully to construct a large resort, causing severe environmental and infrastructural damage.

Due to the diversion of the river and unauthorised resort construction at Kisanpuri Bandawali, about 150 meters of road was completely washed out, causing damage to government property worth over Rs 6 crore.

During his inspection, District Magistrate (DM) Savin Bansal took a stern stance and ordered a high-level inquiry into the illegal river diversion, unauthorised resort construction, and unapproved riverbank modifications. The DM emphasised the need for strict punitive action against those responsible.

After successfully rescuing people stranded in disaster-affected areas of Dehradun, the district administration is now focused on restoring essential services, including roads, electricity, water supply, and other basic facilities.

On Wednesday afternoon and late evening, DM Savin Bansal, along with Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhinav Shah, inspected damaged roads and motor bridges in Maldevta, Dwara Pul, Khairi Dhanola, Kisanpuri Bandawali, and near Kothal Gate on the Mussoorie Road. The DM directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to repair damaged roads and bridge approaches immediately to restore smooth traffic movement.

Heavy rainfall had also damaged the approach road to the Dwara suspension bridge at Kumalda, where the local playground was completely washed away.

The PWD has repaired the approach road here, restoring traffic. The DM instructed officials to channelise the river and strengthen the bridge approach with wire crates for permanent stability.

At Maldevta's Kisanpuri Bandawali, the DM inspected the 150-meter washed-out road section. He reiterated that the diversion of the river and unauthorised resort construction caused government property damage of nearly Rs 6 crore.

The DM again emphasised strict action, recommending a high-level inquiry into the illegal diversion and construction, while also directing the PWD to channelise the river and begin road reconstruction immediately.

At Kesherwala in Maldevta, while inspecting the washed-out motor road, the DM instructed officials to install wire crates, open the route at the earliest, and repair the washed-out portions by channelising the river.

The DM also inspected the damaged bridge and ongoing Bailey Bridge construction near Kothal Gate on the Dehradun-Mussoorie motor road. The collapse of the motor bridge here had cut off connectivity to Mussoorie.

From the very first day, the DM had deployed the SDM and senior PWD officials at the site and issued directions to expedite Bailey Bridge construction on a war footing. With the DM's close monitoring, the Bailey Bridge was completed in record time, restoring traffic and providing major relief to the people of Mussoorie.

Currently, light vehicles are allowed to pass through the Bailey Bridge. (ANI)

