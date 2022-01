Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday extended the night curfew by an hour.

It will now be applicable from 10 pm to 6 am, instead of 10 pm to 5 am as it was earlier.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says Woman Meting Out Cruelty on Another Woman Becomes a More Serious Offence, Jails Woman For Cruelty Against Daughter-in-Law.

Moreover, hotels, dhabas, eateries will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Apart from this, conference halls, spas, gyms in hotels will open with 50 per cent capacity while anganwadi centres, schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till January 16.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 153.70 Crore Coronavirus Vaccine Doses Administered in the Country.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has reported eight cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)