Dehradun( Uttarakhand) [India], June 13 (ANI): General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani called on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Secretariat here on Tuesday. On this occasion, he discussed various topics related to the army with the Chief Minister, said an official statement.

Lieutenant General N.S. Raja Subramani said funds have been released to expand the Canteen Stores Department's (CSD) canteen at Champawat. A building for CSD canteen is also being constructed in Rudraprayag. For this, the Chief Minister thanked him.

Also Read | Online Shopping Scam: Curb Malpractices Like 'Dark Pattern', Government Asks E-Commerce Entities Like Amazon and Flipkart.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani also invited the Chief Minister to visit the Regimental Center of Garhwal Rifles, Lansdowne and Kumaon Regiment Center Ranikhet. GOC, Uttarakhand Sub Area, Major General Sanjeev Khatri was also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)