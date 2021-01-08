Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand reported 269 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths and 390 recoveries on Friday.

According to a bulletin by the state health department, 87,127 people have recovered out of 93,111 total reported cases. The number of active cases stands at 3,179.

Seven more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state and the death toll has gone up to 1562. (ANI)

