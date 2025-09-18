Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government will file a review petition in the Supreme Court in connection with the 2014 Pithoragarh rape and murder case of a minor girl.

After detailed discussions with legal advisors, the state has decided to seek reconsideration of the apex court's recent verdict, as stated in the release.

On November 20, 2014, during the Congress regime, a young girl from Pithoragarh went missing from a wedding ceremony held at the Ramlila Ground in Sheeshmahal, Haldwani. Six days later, her body was recovered from the Gaula River.

The postmortem confirmed sexual assault and murder. The incident sparked widespread outrage, with protests erupting across the state against the deteriorating law and order situation at that time.

Police arrested the prime accused, Akhtar Ali, along with two others. In March 2016, a special court sentenced Akhtar Ali to death, a verdict later upheld by the High Court in 2019.

However, in a recent ruling, the Supreme Court acquitted the accused, prompting the state government to move for a review.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday conducted an on-site inspection of relief and rescue operations in the disaster-affected areas of Raipur and Mussoorie assembly constituencies following a cloudburst that triggered widespread damage in Chamoli district, affecting over 200 people.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister reviewed the aftermath of the cloudburst that triggered widespread damage in Chamoli district, affecting over 200 people.The review was conducted from the Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun, following heavy rainfall that battered several parts of the state.

Speaking to mediapersons, CM Dhami provided key updates on the situation, stating that at least 35 houses were damaged, 20 people sustained injuries, and 14 others are currently missing due to the disaster that struck Chamoli late Wednesday night

."Around 35 houses have been damaged due to a cloudburst. Around 20 people are injured, and 14 others are missing. 200 people have been affected by the disaster last night in Chamoli. All rescue teams have reached there. DM and SSP are also on the spot. The injured have been taken to the hospitals. The severely injured will be shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and Police are carrying out rescue operations. We are trying to move the people to safe places. Work is being done to repair the damaged roads. All the districts, NDRF, and SDRF have been asked to remain in alert mode for the entire month of September till the Monsoon is over. Char Dham Yatra is going on, but I appeal to the devotees to plan their Yatra according to the forecast by IMD..." he said. (ANI)

