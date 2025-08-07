Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 7 (ANI): Around 190 people have been rescued from Dharali following a devastating cloudburst that triggered massive flash floods and landslides in the area, with the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), along with ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, BRO and local volunteers engaged in a joint rescue and relief operation to search the missing.

The rescue and relief operations in the affected areas are in full swing.

As of 3 pm on Wednesday, there are a total of three confirmed fatalities, while 50 people are reportedly missing, according to a statement from the Indian Army.

Over 225 Army personnel including infantry and engineering teams are on ground for search, rescue, and relief tasks. Combat engineers have reached Dharali to aid in clearing debris and restoring mobility.

Chief Minister Dhami, who visited the area earlier on Wednesday, reaffirmed that both the Centre and the state government are fully committed to making arrangements for the victims of the incident, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured to provide all possible help.

He stated that the disaster has hit the entire Dharali.

Notably, Dharali is the main stopover on way to Gangotri and is home to lots of hotels and restaurants.

The Chief Minister said, "The disaster has completely hit the entire Dharali, and after yesterday's incident, debris has come there in several phases. I went there today and met the people, talked to them and took information about the incident. The disaster destroyed everything. Along with this, until evening, the army personnel have rescued about 190 people from Dharali. They have been taken to safe places. Right now the injured are also being rescued from there and brought to Uttarkashi..."

Chief Minister Dhami further stated that the road connecting several areas has also been affected by landslides. He added that the administration is working to restore the facilities in the area.

He said, "The entire connecting road has been completely affected by landslides at many places... We also have to restore the electricity and mobile networks in the area. Because of the bad weather, restoring the facilities completely is a challenge for us. Earlier today (Wednesday), I attempted to go there two times and on the third time, I finally went to meet the victims. The government is fully committed to making all the arrangements. The Prime Minister has also assured us to provide all possible help, and under his guidance, we will help the disaster victims properly..."

Chief Minister Dhami visited the affected region and reviewed ongoing relief and rescue efforts. He reached the site and met with affected families and directed officials to ensure the timely delivery of relief material and assistance.

A CMO statement stated that both central and state agencies are working on a war footing to carry out relief and rescue operations in the area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Dhami to take stock of the situation. He also assured all possible support from the central government.

Prime Minister Modi assured all possible assistance from the central government.

The CMO statement posted on X, said, "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also spoke with Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone this morning to gather updated information on the natural disaster in the Dharali area and the ongoing relief and rescue operations."

"The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that the state government is fully committed to the relief and rescue operations with utmost diligence. Continuous heavy rainfall is causing difficulties in some areas, but all relevant agencies are working in coordination to ensure prompt assistance to the affected people. The Prime Minister assured all possible support from the central government," the post added.

CM Dhami also held a disaster management meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to assess the cloudburst and flash flood in Uttarkashi's Dharali on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister met disaster victims of Dharali at Uttarkashi PWD Guest House. CM Dhami emphasised that all possible efforts are being made to airlift people to safer locations safely.

Mahendra Chauhan, a victim of the Dharali cloudburst, shared that his sister, her husband, and their child have been missing since the incident, and he has been unable to contact them.

Mahendra Chauhan said, "CM Dhami has assured that very soon, heli services will be started so that people can be rescued from the spot. My sister, her husband and their child have been missing since yesterday. After this incident, I have not been able to speak to them..."

Another victim from Dharali village reported that his younger brother and his family are also missing, "I am from Dharali village and my younger brother and his family have been missing since yesterday. CM Dhami stated that we are awaiting an improvement in the weather to airlift people to safer locations. CM has assured us that all possible efforts are being made to rescue the people safely..."

As per the Indian Army, military helipad at Harsil is operational. Three civil helicopters launched from Sahastradhara in coordination with SDRF have successfully landed at Bhatwari and Harsil for casualty evacuation and relief material delivery.

As of 3 pm, 7 teams of the Indian Army are operating with Reeco Radar near Tekla while search and rescue dogs are deployed at Harsil; more are en route from Remount and Veterinary Centres.

Chinook, Mi-17, ALH helicopters are on standby at Jolly Grant, Chandigarh, and Sarsawa for troop and material airlift - awaiting tasking clearance.

A total of 9 personnel are also missing, including one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and 8 jawans.

In a significant infrastructural damages, key road stretches near Bartwari, Linchigad, and Gangrani have been washed away, severely affecting movement.

Civil helipad at Dharali remains non-functional due to a mudslide.

According to the Indian Air Force, Mi-17 helicopters and ALH Mk-III aircraft stationed at Bareilly have been placed on high alert. Additionally, An-32 and C-295 transport aircraft from Agra have landed in Dehradun to support the mission in the flood-affected areas.

The statement read, "The Indian Air Force has swung into action in response to the flash flood in Harsil, which has isolated the valley. Mi-17s and ALH Mk-III, at Bareilly, are on high alert and An-32s, C-295s, from Agra, have landed at Dehradun for the mission in the affected areas."

Air Force stations in Agra and Bareilly were activated overnight to load relief and rescue material and to coordinate with Indian Army personnel for deployment in the rescue missions.

Despite dense fog and persistent rainfall hampering flight operations in the morning hours, the IAF stated that a brief improvement in visibility is being utilised to conduct sorties.

"Air Force stations at Agra and Bareilly were activated during the night for loading relief and rescue material, along with preparing the IAF and Indian Army, for the rescue missions. Though the dense fog and rain were restricting flying in the morning, the small window of improved visibility is being exploited by the IAF for this joint civil-military operation to address the disaster," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Uttarkashi has announced a holiday for all government and private schools and Anganwadi centre in the district in the wake of prediction of heavy rainfall in the district on August 7. (ANI)

