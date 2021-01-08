Dehradun, Jan 8 (PTI) A Covid-19 vaccination dry run was conducted in all 13 districts of Uttarakhand on Friday.

The vaccination mock drill was carried out as per operational guidelines issued by the government of India at ten health centres each in 10 districts and at eleven in Dehradun and Pauri districts, NHM Director Sonika said.

Altogether 132 vaccination sessions were conducted in the 13 districts of Uttarakhand, she said.

99 per cent of the vaccination sessions were held successfully with dummy vaccines administered to 2,720 beneficiaries against a target of 3,160, she said. Mock drills were also conducted at three centres to show how to go about the inoculation exercise at places without internet connectivity, the official said. A data of 87,588 healthcare workers has been prepared who will be vaccinated in Uttarakhand when the actual inoculation process starts, she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)