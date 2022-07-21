Bhubaneswar, Jul 21 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Droupadi Murmu on Thursday for emerging victorious in the presidential poll, saying it was a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha

Patnaik said Murmu's journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country was an inspiring and a shining example of women's empowerment.

"Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha, Smt #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as 15th President of India," Patnaik tweeted.

"It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country," he said.

The chief minister wished her the very best for a "fulfilling tenure" ahead.

Murmu has crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting. An official announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted.

