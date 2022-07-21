Andhra Pradesh, July 21: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams witnessed a brutal murder after a spat between two devotees. The victim was attacked with a boulder-like rock leading to a pool of death blood. The religious site turned to a killing den, the accused was identified as Kandaswamy. The victim was a devotee from Tamil Nadu who died on spot.

According to reports, the deceased who was asleep near the S.V. Museum of Tirumala was forced to death with a boulder around the early hours of Thursday. The act was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. 14 Arrested for Eating Chicken Biryani, Consuming Liquor Near Bata Gangamma Temple at Tirumala.

Further investigation is underway. However, the incident has raised questions over the security of TTD premises and the pilgrims who visit the divine place.

