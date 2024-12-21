New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar joined the Rajya Sabha Secretariat employees in celebrating Christmas at the Vice President's Enclave on Saturday.

The Vice President of India's official handle shared the images of the celebration.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Weather Update: At Minus 8.5 Degrees Celsius, Srinagar Records Lowest Minimum Temperature in 24 Years (Watch Video).

"Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, joined the Rajya Sabha Secretariat employees in celebrating Christmas at Vice-President's Enclave today. #Christmas #RajyaSabha," the post reads on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended a Christmas celebration at the residence of Union Minister George Kurian in Delhi, where he received a warm welcome and interacted with prominent members of the Christian community.

Also Read | GST Council Meeting Today: Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Discuss Proposed Rate Cut on Health Insurance Premiums, Aviation Turbine Fuel Under GST.

"Attended the Christmas celebrations at the residence of Union Minister Shri George Kurian Ji. Also interacted with eminent members of the Christian community," PM Modi said in a post on X.

During the celebration, PM Modi also lighted candles and witnessed several programs.

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 in the Gregorian calendar around the world.

It is believed that Joseph and Mary gave birth to Jesus Christ, considered to be the son of God, on December 25 in Bethlehem. Jesus of Nazareth was a spiritual leader whose teachings formed the foundation of Christianity.

Christians, especially Catholics, arrive at churches for midnight mass, which is followed by greeting friends and family. The places of worship are decorated with Poinsettia flowers and candles for the Christmas Eve Midnight Mass service.

The day is also marked by celebratory homecomings, warm family gatherings and eatouts. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and richly decked-up Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on this day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)