Panaji (Goa) [India], May 17 (ANI): Former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai on Monday urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to urgently utilise Rs 100 crores from MLA local area development fund for administering vaccines to people and ramping up the health infrastructure of the state.

In a letter to Sawant, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) President said that Goa can prevent its next health crisis or a potential third wave, but we need to be proactive.

"As the people's representative and with their trust bestowed upon us, I write this letter to bring to your urgent attention - the budgetary provision of Rs.100 crores for the MLA Local Area development allocated in this year's budget of 2021-2022. It is my strong recommendation that the MLA Local Area development budget must be utilized to procure and administer vaccines (first and second doses) for all Goans across the state and to ramp up the health infrastructure on priority," he stated.

Sardesai, an MLA from the Fatorda constituency said: "Chief Minister, Goa can prevent its next health crisis or a potential third wave, but we need to be proactive. Goa looks to us to bring her out of this dire situation. This is a moment for Goa to shine through the darkness, bring the light of hope, and save our Goemkars who are facing the uncertain."

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 28,252 active Civid-19 cases in the state, while 1,05,505 people have recovered from the disease so far. The state has also reported 2,099 deaths so far. (ANI)

