Vijayawada(Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Self-Propelled Inspection Car((SPIC) was inaugurated at Diesel Loco Shed, Vijayawada on Tuesday. This Fully air-conditioned Inspection Car, worth Rs. 4.5 Crore and manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), will save crucial resources and reduce the cost of operations by a considerable margin, said South Central Railway.

Shivendra Mohan, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, congratulated the Mechanical Department for inducting this brand new Self Propelled Inspection Car into the fleet of Vijayawada Division. The DRM said that this 32-seated Inspection Car would be handy to use and helps in undertaking an inspection of level crossings, overhead equipment, tracks and stations of Vijayawada Division.

Also Read | German Coalition Reaches Heating Law Compromise After Rift.

Shivendra Mohan stated that SPIC would negate the use of locomotives for hauling inspection cars meant for inspection. The DRM also said that this would save time, fuel, turnaround time and resources by engaging the available spare locomotives for the passenger trains' movement.

Some of the salient features of the Indian Railway New Self-Propelled Inspection Car (SPIC) are Stainless steel body coach with an aerodynamically profiled driving cab at the ends; Seating capacity for 32 persons; External CCTV camera and LED display on the driver's desk.

Also Read | Online Shopping Scam: Curb Malpractices Like 'Dark Pattern', Government Asks E-Commerce Entities Like Amazon and Flipkart.

Fully air-conditioned cars including a driving cab, Onboard Wi-fi for better communications, and Direct and indirect LED interior lighting are also salient features of the SPIC.

The SPIC also has a GPS-based passenger information system with digital speed indication, a 340 HP underslung Diesel-Electric power pack for propulsion, a 40 KVA under-slung DA set for air-conditioning and for powering the light and fans, Interiors panelled with an aluminium composite material with the screwless finish and Vacuum-assisted bio-toilet. (ANI)

.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)