Dakshin Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday campaigned for Sukanta Majumdar, a BJP candidate from Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency, in Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal.

CM Saha exuded confidence in the win of Majumdar. West Bengal BJP president and candidate from Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency Sukanta Majumdar, filed nomination on April 3.

"What I am feeling is that the result that we are to get on June 4, can be witnessed that today. Our candidate, who is a sitting MP in the constituency, will win again," Saha told ANI.

Majumdar said that the huge crowd at the roadshow itself showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the people's support.

"The people gathering in themselves are saying that they are ready to bless PM Modi again," he told ANI.

Tripura CM Manik Saha accompanied Sukanta Majumdar while he filed nomination. After filing the nomination, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha attended a mega rally in support of West Bengal Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Sukanta Majumdar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP showed its best-ever electoral performance in the state in its history, winning 18 seats out of 42 with 23,028,343 (40.25 per cent) votes.

West Bengal will go to the polling booths in the coming general election in all seven phases of the election.

Balurghat, along with Darjeeling, and Raiganj in the northern part of Bengal, will go to the polls on April 26 in the second phase.

In most of the constituencies in the state, the main fight is between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the principal opposition in the state, the BJP.

Though the TMC is part of the INDIA bloc, it does not have a seat-sharing arrangement with the other parties in the alliance, like Congress and the Left parties in the state.

Majumdar kicked off his campaign in the constituency in March, a day after TMC announced its candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

On March 11, Majumdar campaigned by driving a motorcycle for about three kilometres amid slogans.

The TMC has fielded Biplab Mitra as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Balurghat constituency. (ANI)

