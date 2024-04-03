New Delhi, April 3: As the country battles scorching heat and the arrival of summer, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possible heatwave in multiple states across South India. The weather agency predicted heatwave conditions over peninsular India from April 3 to April 6. Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal, from April 2 to April 6, over Telangana, South Interior Karnataka from April 2 to April 4 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on April 2 and April 3.

The IMD said heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets in north interior Karnataka this week, from April 3 to April 5. Further, parts of Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh are also expected to experience heatwave conditions. It also predicted above normal heatwaves in most parts of the northern plains of the country from April to June. The most prone areas to increased heatwaves are Gujarat, Maharashtra, North Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, North Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Heatwave Warning: IMD Says Extreme Heat Likely in April-June in India; Central, Western Peninsular Parts Expected To Face Worst Impact

The Director General of Meteorology at IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, said at a press briefing that normal rainfall is also expected during the month of April across the country. He was addressing a briefing on the seasonal outlook for the hot weather season of April to June. "Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, especially with high probability over central India and western peninsular India," Mohapatra said. Heatwave in Odisha: State Govt Announces Morning Classes in Schools From April 2

Mohapatra informed that normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely to occur in some parts of the western Himalayan region, north-east states and north Odisha. On heatwave conditions, Mohapatra said: "Above normal heatwave days are likely over most parts in the country. 10 to 20 days of heat wave expected in different parts against normal of 4 to 8 days."

