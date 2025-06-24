New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi on Tuesday said she has been in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure the safe return of migrant workers of Bagodar, Jharkhand, who are stranded in Niger.

In a post on X, Devi said she met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to discuss the issue in detail.

"I have been in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs since the beginning regarding the safe return of migrant workers of Bagodar stranded in Niger. In this connection, today I met the Honourable Foreign Minister Dr @DrSJaishankar ji and discussed the matter in detail," her post said.

