New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said that her party was neither with the "Soros issue" raised by the BJP against Congress nor with the" Adani issue" raised by the Congress. She said that the House should run.

"The House is running. It was functional today and we are hopeful that it keeps running. We are neither with the Soros issue nor with the Adani issue. We believe that the House should run," Dimple Yadav told reporters.

"We hope that the people of both sides will show dedication towards the functioning of the House. There will be a discussion on the Constitution on Friday and Saturday. The Samajwadi Party wants the House to function," she added.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition wants the House to run and have a debate on the Constitution on 13th December as agreed upon.

"I held a meeting with the Speaker. I told him that derogatory comments against me should be expunged. The Speaker said that he would look into it...Our aim is that the House must run and discussion should happen in the House. No matter what they say about me, we want that there should be a debate on 13th December," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

He said that the BJP did not want a discussion on the allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani.

"They don't want a discussion on Adani. In the end, we will not leave this. They will keep levelling allegations on us but the House must function," he said.

Earlier in the house, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised the issue of the situation in Manipur, he said people are suffering, basic services are on the verge of collapse, impact on ordinary people is devastating.

Gogoi asked when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur and Home Minister Amit Shah will apprise the House of steps being taken to tackle the situation. He also alleged that BJP is raising the issue of George Soros to hide the party-led government's failure.

Amid ruckus, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the government taking requisite steps over the Manipur situation.He alleged a nexus between Congress and external forces which, he said, is creating problems and due to which the country is suffering. He alleged links between Congress and George Soros.

"Why does George Soros have such a close relationship with their leader?" he asked.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day amid a faceoff between the BJP-led central government and the Opposition over the no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The house will reconvene on December 12th.

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to the Secretary General of the Upper House. (ANI)

