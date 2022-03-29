Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackeray laid the foundation stone of a water supply project in Ratnagiri on Tuesday.

In his address, he stated that he had been asked numerous times about his contributions and ideologies, which was simple: completing tasks in hand was his priority.

"Whatever we promise before or after an election, we fulfil it at any cost. It is our job to do what we have said," said Thackeray.

Calling Konkan Sindhuratan, he said tourist spots and the weather in Konkan work like magnets for tourists.

"We Mumbaikars are fascinated with Konkan, especially in the monsoons. I am really happy that we are not just developing the area but doing eternal and inclusive development in the area," said Thackeray.

Earlier, Aditya Thackeray offered prayers at Lord Ganpatipule temple in Ratnagiri. (ANI)

