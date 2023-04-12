Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday, hit out at the BJP government over "financial management" and said that the state was reeling under an "economic misery" with a debt of Rs 92,840.

He was addressing a public gathering at Baddi, during his maiden visit to the assembly segment after assuming the office.

The Chief Minister announced sops for the Doon assembly constituency in the Solan district. He also announced the opening of the Block Medical Officer (BMO) office at Baddi and Patwar Circle at Jharmajri, and the opening of the Sub Divisional Magistrate Office at Baddi from October 1, this year. The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to prepare the DPR of the Baddi bus stand.

Addressing the people, he said, "The situation was so bad that it was difficult to meet the government's expenses and the present government had to take a loan of Rs 6000 crores to repay the liabilities taken by the previous government. After forming the government, we made concerted efforts to bring the economy of the State on track by taking various prudent financial decisions".

The Chief Minister said that the present government is working on resource mobilization so that funds could be made available for undertaking various public welfare schemes.

"The water cess has been imposed on hydropower projects of Himachal Pradesh which will go a long way in improving the fiscal health of the State. We have auctioned liquor vends of the State due to which 40 per cent increase in revenue has been recorded," he said.

CM Sukhu also emphasised about the Mukhyamantri Sukhashray Yojna focussing on the welfare of 6000 orphan children of the State.

"Under the scheme, the government will bear the entire expense of higher education for orphans. Along with this, Rs 4000 would be given as pocket money and the government will also bear the expenses of their exposure visit once a year. Three biswa of land for building a house and financial assistance will also be given by the government to the orphans to build a house," he further said.

The Chief Minister added, "Loans are being provided to poor students at the rate of one per cent for pursuing higher education so that no child is deprived of education due to lack of resources. A provision has been made in the budget to provide financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh to 'Ekal Nari' for constructing a house. Apart from this provisions had been made in the budget to strengthen the rural economy.

He further added that the State Government would provide 50 per cent subsidy for the purchase of e-truck, e-bus, e-taxi and e-goods carriers which would make Himachal Pradesh as the Green State of the country.

The Chief Minister also said that a new investment policy will be brought to promote industries, which will benefit the industrialists as well as the people of the state.

"The state government is making sincere efforts to tackle the drug menace and he had requested the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for enacting a strict law to combat this menace. For providing provide self-employment avenues to the youth of the State, 40 per cent subsidy will be given on setting up solar power projects from the capacity of 250 KW to 2 MW," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of five developmental projects worth Rs 22.30 crore in Doon assembly constituency.

Health and Family Welfare Minister, (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, PWD Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Ram Kumar Chaudhary and Sanjay Awasthi, MLAs, Vinod Sultanpuri, Suresh Kumar and K.L. Thakur, Chairman Zila Parishad Solan Ramesh Thakur, Vice-Chairman HP Small Saving Board Prakash Karad, DCC President, Solan, Shiv Kumar, senior Congress leader Hardeep Bawa, and other senior Congress leaders were present on the occasion. (ANI)

