Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 19 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Bengalis wait eagerly for 'Thekuas' (sweet cookies) at the time of Chhath puja, as she extended best wishes to the Bihari community in her state on the occasion on Friday.

"You make prasadi after your puja, which you give to us. We wait eagerly for your thekuas...We worship sun god everyday. We live close to Ma Ganga and love her. Wish you all a happy and prosperous Chhat puja for your society," Mamata said while attending Chhath Puja at Takhta ghat on Sunday.

Mamata also said that she will come to Ganga Ghat everyday for the Chhath festivities till her last day. "I will come to ghat during Chhath till the time I am alive," she day.

Announcing a holiday on Monday for Chhath Puja, she said that even the Central government does not give two-day holiday on the occasion.

"Monday will be a holiday as well. We have given two days holiday for chhat puja. Even Delhi does not give holidays for two days. Our government gives two days holiday for Eid, Chhatth, other pujas and Kali puja as well," the Chief Minister said.

Appealing to people to be cautious while visiting the ghat for puja, the Chief Minister said, "Visit the Ganga ghat cautiously for puja. Do not take children there. Ask their father to take care of them at that time."

Assuring people of their safety during the puja, she said, "Our police and volunteers will be there throughout night to take care of you. Do your puja peacefully."

Mamata also thanked the Netaji Sporting Club for making all arrangements at Takhta ghat for Chhathh puja.

"Netaji Sporting Club has arranged everything, like every year. Others, like the INC (Department of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises) department have also helped. I am thankful to all of them," the Chief Minister said.

Wishing the Bihari community good health, she said, "Those who stay in Bengal love Bengal more than we do. May you stay well and in good health."

Chhath Puja is celebrated every year with much exuberance in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bengal. However, celebrations are also witnessed in the national capital, where a large section of people from the aforementioned states live.

