A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], March 30 (ANI): A fire broke out at a warehouse storing electrical equipment in West Bengal's Nadia.

The incident took place on Friday night.

Also Read | Lok Sabha, Assembly Elections 2024: Election Commission Prohibits Exit Polls From 7 AM on April 19 to 6.30 PM on June 1.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and dousing operations are underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | India, Ukraine Discuss Achieving 'Peaceful Settlement' to Moscow-Kyiv Conflict During FM Dmytro Kuleba's India Visit, Says MEA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)