Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], August 7 (ANI): Protestors blocked railway tracks at Birbhum’s Murarai station demanding an increase in the number of utility stores and restoration of train halts.

The members of the Murai Citizen Committee enforced the blockade from 7.30 am on Sunday, an official said.

The protestors claimed further that the railway authorities canceled halts of several trains at Murai station during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, even after the pandemic ended and the lockdown was lifted, the halts weren't restored, the locals alleged.

Due to the blockade, many trains were stranded and the Sahibganj-Rampurhat passenger train was stuck at Murai railway station.

Large number of railway police personnel were deployed at the spot to lift the rail blockade. (ANI)

